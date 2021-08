The 1st Test between England and India ended in a draw at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, England yesterday after rain forced the abandonment of the 5th and final day’s play.

India were set a winning target of 209 runs yesterday and were 52-1 at the close of play on Saturday’s 4th day.

The final scores: England 183 and 303, India 278 and 52-1.

