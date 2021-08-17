Three Vinentians will be taking part in this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket tournament

Vincentians Kesrick Williams, Obed McCoy and Keron Cottoy has been named in a 17 man squad set to represent St Lucia King in the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) cricket tournament set to be played in St Kitts.

The teams feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean and from around the world with Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Carlos Brathwaite, Shoaib Malik, Sunil Narine, Faf du Plessis, Ravi Bopara, Glenn Phillips and Kieron Pollard all set to take part.

The tournament gets underway on August 26th with the first match seeing current champions Trinbago Knight Riders taking on Guyana Amazon Warriors.

