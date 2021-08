Vincentian Handel Robin will represent this country at the 2021 World Under 20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The National Under 20 Male 800 meters record holder, Roban, will run the 800 meters on Thursday.

Handal recently won gold at the 2021 NACAC U18 & U23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica.

The games will run from August 18th to 22nd.

