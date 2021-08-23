A Post Volcano Recovery Auction and Conservation Initiative has been launched

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund hosted a News Conference this morning to officially launch its Post Volcano Recovery Auction and Conservation Initiative.

Delivering remarks at this morning’s launch CEO of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund Vanburn Harry outlined the reason for such an initiative.

The auction will be hosted for two weeks starting today, on Charity Buzz, an international online auctioning platform.

A generous portion of the funds derived from the auction will go to the SVG Conservation Fund to finance volcano relief and conservation efforts to restore the ecosystem ravaged by the volcanic eruption.

