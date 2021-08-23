The Ministry of Education begins its two year recovery programme

The Ministry of Education has begun the roll out of a two-year recovery programme to help students “catch-up” with learning lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the volcanic eruption.

Having pinpointed some areas in which students need support, the Ministry is partnering with a number of agencies to put suitable measures in place. One such strategy is the ROLES initiative, funded by UNICEF.

“ROLES” is an acronym for Recovery of Learning and Emotional and psycho-social Support. The Ministry says, as the name suggests, the initiative is not only designed to help with the knowledge and skills that students have missed, but it also takes into consideration the social, emotional and mental wellbeing of the students. Educators, families and school communities are also recognized as critical players on the road to education recovery.

The ROLES programme will begin in earnest on Monday August 23 with a three-week vacation session, particularly for students in need of remedial work and those entering the exit levels in the new school year. The students will be engaged from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily. They are expected to benefit from a range of academic and non-academic activities, as well as traditional and modern learning strategies.

The programme, which is projected to extend into the academic year, focuses on:

Building core skills through Literacy and Numeracy

Enhancing science, psychosocial and life skills

Understanding Special Education and Disabilities

Improving self-awareness and personal development through Music Education

The Ministry of Education’s recovery efforts will be officially launched on Tuesday August 31 with a live broadcast on Facebook and channel 114 on Cable TV.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

