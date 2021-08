An increasing number of persons are continuing to come forward to take the Covid 19 vaccine, as local Health officials ramp up their Public Education Campaign.

Health Promotions Officer in the Ministry of Health, Shanika John says persons appear to be more willing to take the vaccine, because of the information being provided.

Lesley De Bique has more, in today’s Covid 19 Update.

