There were no new positive Covid 19 cases reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, from two hundred and seventy-one (271) samples processed on Friday August 20th, and two hundred and fifty (250) samples processed on Saturday August 21st.

The Health Services Sub-Committee says no new recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Thirty-six (36) cases are currently active and twelve (12) persons with COVID-19 have died.

Two thousand three hundred and twenty (2320) cases of COVID-19 and two thousand, two hundred and seventy-two (2272) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

The Committee reminded persons of the increased risk of infection with and subsequent transmission of COVID-19 posed by the growing incidence of variants of concern in persons entering St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

It strongly recommended strict compliance with all protocols, including the effective use of masks, physical distancing, hand sanitizing and immunization with the available vaccines.

