Heavy rainfall has caused the occurrence of lahars in many valleys

The UWI Seismic Research Centre, SRC, says heavy rains over the past days have resulted in lahars in most of the valleys on La Soufriere Volcano.

The SRC however says seismic activity at La Soufrière has remained low, with only a few small earthquakes being recorded.

The Centre says current activity is consistent with a period of unrest after an eruption, and this can continue for weeks to months.

It pointed out that while volcanic activity has been on a decline, there is the continued presence of near surface hot spots, daily seismic activity and persistent degassing.

There is also a small, but not insignificant, possibility that magmatic activity might re-start, should there be an influx of new magma from depth.

The volcano alert level remains at Orange.

