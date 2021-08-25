The SVG Red Cross Society has donated three portable power generators to the Police force

Three portable power generators have been donated to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, from SVG Red Cross Society.

The generators were handed over to Police Commissioner Colin John last Friday August 20th, by President of the SVG Red Cross Society, Bernard Morgan. The presentation took place at Police Headquarters in Kingstown.

Mr. Morgan said as part of the national emergency management system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the SVG Red Cross Society is always happy to support and partner with the Police in improving the security situation in our communities.

Commissioner John thanked the SVG Red Cross Society for the tangible and timely donation, and he said the Police Force is very grateful for the generators at this particular time.

He noted that the Hurricane Season is underway, and the generators will assist the Police Force in responding more effectively to emergency situations, which may arise during this period.

The Police Commissioner also noted that the SVG Red Cross Society has been a very reliable partner in the area of disaster management and the gift to the Police Force was not the first.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

