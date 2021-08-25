The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is asking person to desist from tethering their  animals on the tarmac

An appeal has again been made by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force for persons to desist from tethering their animals on the tarmac and surrounding areas of the E.T. Joshua Centre.

The Police had given a deadline of Sunday August 22nd for this activity to cease, warning that those who failed to comply would be dealt with in accordance with the Stock Trespass Act.

According to the Police, this Act, among other things, gives authority to destroy animals causing injury to property.

However the Police say, although the deadline has passed, persons are persisting with this practice.

This was disclosed by Sergeant Cornelius Ross, during the On The Beat programme, aired on NBC Radio on Monday night.

