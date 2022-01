MR ELMORE JOHN of Upper Villa Road died on Thursday December 2nd at the age of 82. The funeral takes place on Thursday January 6th at the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Calliaqua. The Body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Belair Cemetery. The Vans with Registration Numbers H 519 and HN 828 will be at the Fountain and Belmont Gaps to transport persons wishing to attend the funeral.