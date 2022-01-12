MR RAPHAEL HOLDER better known as SOCONY of Frenches, Bequia and Arnos Vale died on Saturday January 1st at the age of 66. The funeral takes place on Sunday January 16th at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery

Persons attending the funeral are asked to wear a Face Mask and adhere to the Covid-19 Protocols.