South Africa and India close day 2 in the 3rd Test

On yesterday’s second day of the 3rd Test against South Africa at Cape Town, South Africa, India closed the day’s play on 57-2 in their second innings for an overall lead of 70 runs.

South Africa, who were 17-1 at the close of the first day of the 5-day match, in reply to India’s 223 1st innings total, went on yesterday to make 210 in their 1st innings. South Africa owed their total to a top score of 72 from Keegan Petersen, with contributions of 28 by Tamba Bavuma, 25 from Keshav Maharaj, and 21 from Rassie van der Dussen.

Fast bowler, Jasprit Bumrah (5-42) was India’s leading wicket-taker. His opening bowling partner, fast bowler, Umesh Yadav took 2-64. Fast bowler, Mohammed Shami had 2-39, and medium pacer, Shardul Thakur finished with 1-37.

In India’s 2nd innings at yesterday’s close of play, openers Lukesh Rahul (10) and Mayank Agarwal (7) were the batsmen out. At the crease were Cheteswar Pujara on 9, and captain, Virat Kohli on 14 in their total of 57-2. Fast bowler, Kagisgo Rabada (1-25) and left-arm, fast bowler, Marco Jansen (1-7) were so far the successful bowlers for South Africa.

The scores at the close of play yesterday, the second day of the 3rd Test. India 223 and 57-2, South Africa 210.