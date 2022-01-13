West Ham United beats Norwich City in English Premier League

Forward, Jarrod Bowen scored both goals for West Ham United in a 2-0 win against bottom club, Norwich City in the English Premier League last night to lift West Ham United above Arsenal into fourth in the League table.

Bowen now has eight goals in all competitions this season, including three in his last two matches, and has a further eight assists in 2021-22.

West Ham United’s third consecutive top-flight win has moved them two points ahead of fifth-placed Arsenal, who have a game in hand, and four above Tottenham Hotspur, who are sixth and have played three games less.