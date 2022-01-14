Athletic Bilbao beats Atletico Madrid 2-1

Athletic Bilbao came back from a goal down to beat La Liga champions, Atletico Madrid 2-1 and set up a Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia yesterday.



Athletic Bilbao trailed just after the hour mark when a header from Joao Felix hit the post before being deflected into the goal off the back of goalkeeper, Unai Simon.

A 77th-minute header from Yeray Alvarez levelled the scores.



But Nico Williams converted the winner nine minutes from time. Teenager, Williams beat Atletico skipper, Koke to the ball to head the winner past Jan Oblak in goal.

Real Madrid made sure of their place in Sunday’s final in Riyadh with a 3-2 win over Barcelona on Wednesday.

The tournament in Saudi Arabia features four teams, the top two from the previous season’s La Liga, and the winners and runners-up from the Copa del Rey.