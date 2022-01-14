Liverpool and Arsenal draw in a goalless match

Ten-man Arsenal frustrated Liverpool in a goalless draw in the first leg of their English Football League Cup semi-final at Anfield, Liverpool yesterday.



Arsenal’s midfielder, Granit Xhaka was sent off after 24 minutes for denying a goal-scoring opportunity after he caught Diogo Jota with a high challenge on the edge of his penalty area as he attempted to cut out Andrew Robertson’s pass.



Arsenal produced a resolute defensive display to leave the match level without a goal.



Despite coming under intense pressure, it was Arsenal who registered the first shot on target 71 minutes into the match, but a poor first touch by Bukayo Saka allowed Liverpool’s goal-keeper, Alisson Becker to smother the close range shot.



Takumi Minamino put a shot over the crossbar when faced with an open goal. Liverpool’s best chance of the match was in the closing stages.

The second leg match will be played at Emirates Stadium today.



The winner will play against Chelsea in the final at Wembley at the end of February.

Chelsea completed a 3-0 aggregate win over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.