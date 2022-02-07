India defeats West Indies by 6 wickets

India took a 1-0 lead in their 3-match One Day International Series against the West Indies by winning the 1st One Day International (ODI) by 6 wickets with 132 balls remaining at Ahmedabad, India yesterday.

India won the toss, fielded first created immediate problems for the West Indies upper and middle-order batsmen who crumbled to 7-7.9 before all-rounders, Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29) put on an eight- wicket partnership of 78 off 91 balls to take them a total of 176 off 43.5 overs.

As was the case so often in the past, Shai Hope made 8 (1-13), Brandon King made 13 (2-44), Darren Bravo scored 18 (3-45), Nicholas Pooran managed 18 (4-71), captain, Kieron Pollard did not score (5-71), Shamarh Brooks reached 12 (6-78), Akeal Housein no score (8-157). The West Indies failed again to bat out their 50 overs.

Once again, spin created problems for the West Indies batsmen. Leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal took 4-49, off-spinner, Washington Sundar had 3-30 and medium pacer, Prasidh Krishna captured 2-29, the other wicket fell to fast bowler, Mohammed Siraj for 26 runs.

India approached their target with confidence. Opening batsman and captain, Rohit Sharma led from the front with 60 off 51 balls, his partner, Ishan Kishan scored 28. In the middle order, Suryakumar Yadav ontributed 34 not out and Deepak Hooda was unbeaten on 26 as India cruised to 1784-0ff 28 overs.

The final scores: The West Indies 176 off 43.5 overs, India 178-4 off 28 overs.

The 2nd One Day International is scheduled for Wednesday at 4.00 a. m Eastern Caribbean Time.

