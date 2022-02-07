Real Madrid beats Granada

Marco Asensio scored the only goal as Real Madrid beat Granada 1-0 yesterday to go six points clear at the top of Spanish La Liga.

The midfielder finally broke Granada’s stubborn resistance with a low-angled shot into the bottom corner with 17 minutes remaining.

Real Madrid, missing four players including top scorer, Karim Benzema, struggled at times to break Granada down.

The win, with their nearest rivals at the top dropping points, leaves Real Madrid in a strong position in La Liga.

Second-placed Sevilla could only draw at Osasuna, while third-placed Real Betis lost 2-0 at home to Villarreal.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

