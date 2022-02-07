Paris St.Germain defeats Lille

Lionel Messi scored only his second French Ligue 1 goal as Paris St-Germain outplayed defending champions, Lille 5-1 yesterday to go 13 points clear at the top of the table.

Paris St-Germain led when Danilo Pereira collected a pass from goalkeeper, Ivo Grbic and scored, but Lille levelled through Sven Botman’s half-volley from a Hatem Ben Arfa’s cross.

Presnel Kimpembe scored from close range, and Messi latched onto a loose ball before clipping a shot over goalkeeper, Grbic .

Danilo converted his second goal, and Kylian Mbappe curled in a beautiful fifth.

Messi, 34, has now scored two league goals in 13 appearances for Paris St-Germain having netted against Nantes (NONT) in November. He has scored 5 goals in five matches in the Champions League.

