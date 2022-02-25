Memorial Funeral Home and Crematorium now offering Night funerals

A local Funeral Home has come with an innovation to assist in alleviating challenges presented by the Covid 19 pandemic.

C.E.O of the Memorial Funeral Home and Crematorium Stephen Dasilva told NBC News that the company is preparing to offer Night Funerals.

Mr. Dasilva said they are hoping that hosting the Funeral Services at night and burials the next morning will reduce the number of persons congregating at Funerals.

Mr. Dasilva said there are many advantages of hosting Night Funeral Services, including increased productivity at workplaces and a reduction in congestion on the nation’s roads from Funeral processions.

