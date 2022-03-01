Four athletes of the Central Leeward Secondary School achieved CARIFTA Games qualifying times at the school’s Track and Field Championship at the Sir Vincent Beache Stadium at Diamond last Friday.

Jahieme Harry and Zarci Sobers were 1st and 2nd respectively in the Boys Under-17 400 metres. Harry finished in 48.03 seconds and Sobers in 48.25 seconds. The qualifying time for the event at CARIFTA Games is 49 seconds.

Devonric Mac’s time of 21.45 seconds in winning the Under-20 400 metres in last Friday’s Championship also met the CARIFTA Games qualification time of 22 seconds. Oryan Velox who won the Under-20 Boys 100 metres in 10.51 seconds was also within the CARIFTA qualifying time for the event which is 22 seconds.

The 2022 CARIFTA Games are to take place at the National Stadium, Kingston, Jamaica from 16th to 18th April.

The last two CARIFTA Games were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

