Russia removed from FIFA World Cup Qualifying Competition

FIFA have effectively kicked Russia out of this year’s World Cup Qualifying Competition over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. It also affects Russia’s Women’s team who will miss the European Championship.

In a joint statement yesterday, FIFA and the European governing body, UEFA said that their ban on all Russian teams will stand until further notice. UEFA have also cancelled their sponsorship deal with Russian Energy Company, GAZPROM

They added: “Football is in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine.”

Yesterday, FIFA announced considerably softer sanctions on Russia. Here is International Football Journalist, Gavin Hamilton.

