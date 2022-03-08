Three female entrepreneurs presented with 26-thousand dollars today

Three female entrepreneurs were today presented with 26-thousand dollars each under the Women’s Empowerment Project organized by the Taiwan Technical Mission and the entre for Enterprise Development.

The women Jessica Ja-Ja from Bequia; Sophia Searles from Glen and Kenna Questelles from Arnos Vale were presented with their cheques at a ceremony at the Taiwanese Embassy Headquarters.

Minister responsible for Gender Dr. Orando Brewster expressed gratitude to the Government of Taiwan for their continued support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Meanwhile, Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Peter Sha Li Lan pledged his Government’s support to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

