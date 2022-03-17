Chelsea defeats Lille 2-1

English Premier League Club, Chelsea remain on track to defend their Champions League Title.

They are through to the quarter-finals following a 2-1 victory over French Club, Lille in France yesterday. The win gave Chelsea a 4-1 victory on aggregate.

Chelsea took a 2-0 first-leg lead to France but, in a match played amid continued uncertainty over the club’s future, they had to come from behind after a slow start to earn success in the return match.

Burak Yilmaz pulled Lille back into the tie with a penalty after Jorginho handled the ball, only for Christian Pulisic to reply in first-half injury time.

Chelsea’s captain, Cesar Azpilicueta then put the last-16 encounter beyond French champions, Lille when his shot finished at the back post with 19 minutes remaining.

Chelsea will find out their last-eight opponents in tomorrow’s draw.

