Liverpool beats Arsenal 2-0

Liverpool moved to within one point of Premier League leaders, Manchester City as they emerged impressive 2-0 winners after a tough examination at Arsenal yesterday.

Arsenal who are well in the fight to finish in the top four, pushed hard until Liverpool ruthlessly took control after half time.

Liverpool keeper Alisson saved crucially from Martin Odegaard after Thiago’s misplaced backpass, before Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead, beating Aaron Ramsdale at his near post in the 54th minute.

Jota and Luis Diaz were immediately replaced by Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, the latter doubling Liverpool’s advantage just after the hour mark with a perfect flick from Andrew Robertson’s cross.

Liverpool have now reeled off nine Premier League wins in succession while Arsenal remain in fourth, a point ahead of Manchester United but with two games in hand.

