Villarreal defeated Juventus 3-0

Spanish Club, Villarreal scored three late goals to move into the Champions League quarter-finals as Juventus of Italy went out in the last 16 for a third successive year.

Villarreal did not have a shot on target before substitute, Gerard Moreno converted a 78th minute penalty after Daniele Rugani fouled Francis Coquelin .

Defender, Pau Torres added a second when he converted from six yards as Juventus failed to deal with a corner.

Arnaud Danjuma made it 3-0 with another penalty after Matthijs De Ligt handled the ball.

