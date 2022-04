MS EDNA THEODOSIA HAYWOOD better known as C.B and MAMA of Chester Cottage formerly of South Union died on Tuesday 22nd March at the age of 86. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 10th at the Mt. Carmel Spiritual Baptist church, Chester Cottage. The body lies at the church from 10:00am. The Service begins at 11:00am. Burial will be at the Georgetown Cemetery. Transportation is provided by Monty Williams and Michael Ashby. All Spiritual Baptist are asked to attend in Full Uniform.

