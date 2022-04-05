The La Soufriere Volcanic eruption said to be one of the enormous challenges this country has faced over the past several years

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the La Soufriere volcanic eruption is one of the enormous challenges that this country has endured within the past several years.

The Prime Minister made the point while delivering the feature address at the launch of Volcano Awareness Month yesterday.

He commended the National Emergency Management Organization and other stakeholders for their role in the management of the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions last year.

The Prime Minister said the relevant Agencies were able to successfully carry out a massive evacuation exercise.

The commemorative activities are being organized by the National Emergency Management Organization NEMO in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre and the University of East Anglia.

