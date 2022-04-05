Vincy Mas 2022 to be held from June 24th to July 5th

After a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vincy Mas will be staged this year from June 24th to July 5th.

Minister of Culture, Carlos James announced at a Media Conference this morning that the Ministry of Health has given the green light for the festival.

He however indicated that the positivity rate will determine how the activities will proceed.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, Ricardo Adams says they had been anticipating that the Ministry of Health would give the go-ahead for the festival

Vincy Mas is the premier festival in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and is being promoted as “The Hottest Carnival in the Caribbean”.

