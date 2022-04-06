Results of Tuesday’s NBA games

Los Angeles Lakers missed out on a place in the NBA play-offs after suffering a seventh-straight defeat in losing 110-121 to the Western Conference leaders, Phoenix Suns in the NBA last night.

It is just the fourth time in James’ 19-year career that he has failed to make the NBA post-season.

The 17-time NBA champions, Los Angeles Lakers are 11th in the Western Conference. Teams from seventh to 10th in the Eastern Conference and Western Conference will progress to the play-ins.

Two teams from each division can then secure a place in the end-of-season play-offs via the play-ins route.

Los Angeles Lakers had to win last night to stand any chance of extending their season after the San Antonio Spurs beat Denver Nuggets 116-97 earlier last evening.

IN other matches, New Orleans Pelicans secured a play-off place in the Western Conference by beating Sacramento Kings 123-109, while Toronto Raptors sealed a play-off spot in the Eastern Conference with a 118-108 victory over Atlanta Hawks.

The Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies 121-115 after overtime in Salt Lake City. The Jazz’s win combined with Minnesota Timberwolves’ 132-114 defeat to Washington Wizards means that Utah Jazz are guaranteed to be no worse than the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs.

Kyrie Irving scored 42 points as the Brooklyn Nets beat Houston Rockets 118-105, while Tyler Herro scored a season-high 35 points as Eastern Conference leaders, Miami Heat defeated Charlotte Hornets 144-115.

Milwaukee Bucks are now tied for second behind Miami Heat after a 127-106 victory against Chicago Bulls. Despite the defeat, Chicago Bulls secured their first playoff berth in five seasons after the Cleveland Cavaliers lost 115-120 against Orlando Magic.

Philadelphia 76ers beat Indiana Pacers 131-122, and Oklahoma City Thunder won from Portland Trail Blazers 98-94.

