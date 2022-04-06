West Indies cricketers lands deal in “The Hundred” cricket tournament

West Indies white-ball captain, Kieron Pollard has been snapped up by London Spirit as their number one pick for the second edition of the Hundred starting in August.

The 34-year-old is one of four former and current West Indies stars selected at the top price of (US$163, 440.00), with all-rounder, Andre Russell headed to the Manchester Originals, off-spinner, Sunil Narine returning to Oval Invincibles, and Dwayne Bravo picked up by Northern Supercharges.

However, there are fears that Pollard might miss the majority of the 3rd August to 3rd September Tournament due to international commitments and Caribbean Premier League (CPL) obligations.

Pollard, Russell, Narine and Bravo are all currently playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which got under way late last month.

Veteran former West Indies batsman, Chris Gayle was ignored along with Australian, David Warner and Pakistan’s Babar Azam.

Jacob Bethell, who left Barbados at age 12 for England and recently turned out for the country at the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean, was signed by Welsh Fire.

Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan will both turn out for Southern Brave.

