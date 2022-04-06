CPL Teams have chosen their squad

Four-time Caribbean Premier League (CPL) Champions Trinbago Knight Riders have signed Jamaican all-rounder, Andre Russell and Trinidadian, middle-order batsman, Nicholas Pooran for the 2022 season.

On Monday, the CPL released the franchise pre-draft retentions and new signings for the coming season.

There were two pre-draft windows for the 2022 season. In the first window, each team could retain up to five Caribbean players with a maximum of two from the top five salary spots.

In the second window, teams were then given an opportunity to sign two more local players. These could be new signings from those who were not retained by other teams or players who appeared for that team in the previous season.

Trinbago Knight Riders also retained captain, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Tion Webster.

Defending champions, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have brought in opening batsman, Andre Fletcher and Darren Bravo to bolster their batting while retaining 2021 captain, Dwayne Bravo, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford and Dominic Drakes.

St Lucia Kings have acquired batsman, Johnson Charles and Mark Deyal while retaining Roston Chase, Kesrick Williams, Alzarri Joseph, and Jeavor Royal.

Barbados Royals have picked up Obed McCoy and Devon Thomas, and have retained their captain, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Hayden Walsh, Oshane Thomas and Nyeem Young.

Two-time exciting all-rounder, Fabian Allen and opener Brandon King while retaining Rovman Powell, Kennar Lewis and Shamarh Brooks.

Guyana Amazon Warriors added Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie to their squad while keeping Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, and Chandrapaul Hemraj.

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals will be hosted by Guyana for the next three years, starting in 2022. This is the first time the Hero CPL final will be held in Guyana and this long-term staging agreement will see the culmination of the tournament also taking place in Guyana in 2023 and 2024.

This season, Guyana will host seven group games, three knockout matches and the Hero CPL final which will take place on 30th September at The Guyana National Stadium in Providence.

