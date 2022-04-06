SVG Women will face BVI women in the Group E CONCACAF FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying match today

St Vincent and the Grenadines Women and the British Virgin Islands Women will play their Group E CONCACAF FIFA Women’s World Cup Qualifying match at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines at 3.00 p. m today.

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation has announced a 23-member squad for the match. It is

Altica Benn, Zeyana Charles, Kendra Findlay, Ashante Browne, Shanyah Peters, Kitanna Richards, Amalis Marshall, Areka Hooper, Denel Creese, Jessica Miller, Dinote Delpeche, Kristiane Wyllie, Asha Richards, Asanteni Charles, Annesta Richards, Shelley Browne, Ashanti Douglas, Samayaa Connell, Sherese Cyrus, Khadiah Ashton, Marsha Marshall, Teoasha Culzac and Arima Franklyn.

The team is being managed by Shevorn Trimmingham, with Cornelius Huggins, Head Coach, Alnif Williams, Assistant Coach and Urtis Blackett, Goal-keeper Coach.

The British Virgin Islands Women arrived here on Monday. Today’s match which will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Today also, Dominica Women will play against the Turks and Caicos Islands Women in Group F at Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica at 3.00 p. m; Antigua and Barbuda Women will oppose Anguilla Women in Group A at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda at 4.00 p. m; the US Virgin Islands Women will meet Curacao Women in Group B in Curacao at 4.00 p. m; Grenada Women oppose the Cayman Islands Women in Group C at the Kirani James Stadium in St George’s, Grenada; and Belize Women will play against Aruba Women in Group D at the BFF Stadium, Belize at 6.00 p. m.

