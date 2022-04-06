The Government to revitalize the Marketing Corporation for local farmers

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said the Government is looking at revitalizing the Marketing Corporation, using a modern approach, to address the needs of farmers who need markets for their agricultural produce.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face program this morning, the Prime Minister said this work is being facilitated through the Ministry of Agriculture.

Dr. Gonsalves said Farmers have been voicing concern about the challenges they face while interfacing with traffickers and the prices paid for their commodities.

The Prime Minister said the Government is exploring the possibility of working with the Farmers to establish a Modern Marketing Corporation.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

