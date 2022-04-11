Local Media Practitioners are being made more aware about issues relating to Human Trafficking, at a Seminar today.

The Seminar entitled “Understanding and Combating Human Trafficking is being held as part of activities to observe the 10th anniversary of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The session is taking place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room in Kingstown.

Delivering remarks at a Service of Thanksgiving yesterday, Commissioner of Police, Colin John gave the commitment that the Unit will continue to address matters relating to Human Trafficking.

Meanwhile, Head of the Unit, ASP Junior Simmons urged the public to continue to support the Unit in its endeavors.

The 10th anniversary is being celebrated with the theme “I Deserve to be Free – Don’t Traffic and Exploit Me.

