Union Island’s Easterval Festival will be held this year

Union Island will be a hive of activity this weekend with the staging of the Easterval Festival, after an absence of two years.

The Festival will begin this Thursday April 14th, with a Basketball game and will continue with an event dubbed Castaway on Friday, Festival Day on Saturday; a Pool Party on Sunday and Jouvert and Colour Fete on Monday.

Speaking at the official Launching Ceremony yesterday, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Carlos James pledged his continued commitment to the Festival which is unique to Union Island.

Meanwhile ,President of the Easterval Committee, Anthony Alexander says the Festival will seek to revive the interest in the traditions of Union Island.

