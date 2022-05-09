Results of Friday’s NBA Play off games

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid returned from injury to help Philadelphia 76ers beat the Miami Heat in game three of their NBA Eastern Conference semi-final series last night to trail 1-2 in the best-of-seven series.

Embiid, who had a concussion and facial fracture, scored 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds in a 99-79 victory.

Tyrese Maxey scored all 21 of his points in the second half with Philadelphia 76ers team-mate Danny Green also collecting the same total.

Jimmy Butler led Miami Heat with a game-high 33 points and nine rebounds, while James Harden added 17 points.

In the Western Conference play-offs, Dallas Mavericks ended an 11-game losing streak against Phoenix Suns.

Dallas Mavericks beat the top-seeded Phoenix Suns 103-94 to cut their deficit to 2-1.

Jalen Brunson led Dallas Mavericks with 28 points, while Luka Doncic narrowly missed out on a triple-double for Dallas Mavericks, finishing with 26 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists.

