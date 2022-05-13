An investigation has been launched into the discovery of a partially decomposed body wrapped in a bag.

Police say the body which bore stab wounds and other lacerations was discovered on Thursday, 12th May 2022, lying in a gutter in the vicinity of Joyette’s Auto Collision at Richmond Hill.

The body is reported to be that of a female – believed to be in her teens.

The identity of the deceased and the motive(s) for the killing is not known at this time.

A post-mortem examination will be conducted on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Persons with information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact the Assistant Commissioner in charge of Crimes at 1784-457-1211 or the officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department/Major Crime Unit at 1784-456-1810 or any Police Station or Police Officer you are comfortable with.

Police say all information will be treated confidentially.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

