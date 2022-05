The National Broadcasting Corporation is moving into high gear with its Carnival programming, with the hosting of its new program dubbed Carnival Icebox.

Sales Manager at NBC Radio, Rondy “Luta” McIntosh told NBC News that the program, which is being aired on Saturday, provides a platform for the components of Vincy Mas to promote the work they have been doing, in contributing to the success of this country’s premier cultural festival.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print