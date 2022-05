Minister responsible for Airports, Julian Francis said rehabilitation work is continuing on the roof of the J.F Mitchell Airport in Bequia.

Responding to a question in Parliament, Minister Francis said the Airport remains active during the ongoing rehabilitation work, which is being carried out on a phased basis.

Minister Francis also provided an update on the scheduled completion date for the various phases of the rehabilitation work.

