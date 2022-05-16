Unsettled weather conditions are expected to persist for the remainder of the day

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Service says unsettled weather conditions are expected to persist today, as moisture associated with a Tropical Wave lingers across the Islands.

The Meteorological Service says it would continue to monitor the progress of this wave and provide the necessary updates as it continues along its westward path.

According to the Met officials, conditions could improve by early tomorrow, when the Atlantic High Pressure system is expected to regain its dominance.

Strong easterly to east north easterly trades will move across the islands becoming east south easterly temporarily this afternoon as the wave’s axis crosses the islands. Winds may become fresh from Wednesday.

Seas are currently slight to moderate in open water with swells ranging between 1 to 1.2m on the western coast and between 2.3 to 2.5m on the eastern coast. However, further deterioration is possible within the next 24 hours.

Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution for above normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds. In addition, models suggest that Sahara dust haze concentrations should thicken today.

