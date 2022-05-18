PM Gonsalves outlines plans for India’s Presidential visit

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says a hectic itinerary has been planned for the official visit to the state of the President of the Republic of India, His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind who is scheduled to arrive here this afternoon.

Speaking on NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning, the Prime Minister highlighted some of the events planned for the visit.

During the four-day official visit, the President of India will also hold talks with Governor-General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan and Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

