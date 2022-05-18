The Port Modernization Project will officially be launched next Monday

A ceremony will be held at the Reclamation Site in Kingstown next Monday May 23rd for the official project launch of the Port Modernization Project.

Assistant Project Manager for the Port Modernization Project in the Ministry of Urban Development, Lensky Douglas told NBC News thus far a significant amount of work has already taken place as part of the project.

Mr. Douglas said earlier this month the Government signed a contract with the Contractor which is a Construction group from Canada which marked the commencement of the construction phase of the project. He also outlined the scope of the project.

Mr. Douglas said next Monday’s project launch will feature addresses from the financing agencies, contractor and Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves. He said it will be the ceremonial start of the construction phase of the project.

