Belair resident arrested and charged with murder

On Wednesday, 18th May 2022, Curtly Nanton 24 years old Butcher of Belair was arrested and charged with the murder of Jovarnie Gibson, a 24-year-old Labourer of Welcome.

Investigations revealed that the Accused caused the death of Jovarnie Gibson, by stabbing him on the left side of his abdomen with a knife, in Dauphine at about 8:00am on 22.03.22.

The Accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Thursday, 19th May 2022 for arraignment.

He was not required to plea and was further remanded into custody at Her Majesty Prison.

The matter was adjourned to Thursday, 7th July 2022.

