The Ministry of Public Service and Consumer Affairs will officially launch the Employee Assistance Program Unit next week

A special ceremony will be held next week by the Ministry of Public Service and Consumer Affairs to officially launch the Employee Assistance Program Unit.

The launch will take place on Tuesday May 24th at the Methodist Church Hall commencing at 10am, featuring addresses by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of Public “Service Frederick Stephenson.

Following the launch, the Unit will begin operations in which Public Servants who are unable to effectively function on the job, can access counselling services to mitigate the adverse effects that are hindering productivity.

Counseling services and provided for a wide range of issues and Public Servants are encouraged to utilize these services, which are free of cost.

A release from the Ministry of Public Service says the Employee Assistance Program is a well needed and welcomed intervention program, which would be greatly influential in improving the human resources and transform the public service.

The Unit is located on the second floor of the St. Vincent Automotive Building, at rose Place in Kingstown.

