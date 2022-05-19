SVG records 119 active Covid-19 cases

One hundred and nineteen active COVID-19 cases have been recorded here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ministry of Health says seven new PCR cases and fourteen new Rapid Antigen cases were recorded from tests carried out yesterday,

There were twelve recoveries over the reporting period and one person is hospitalized with the virus.

To date, there are 8,591 total cases of COVID-19, and 8,366 total recoveries.

Total PCR tests done to date 99,290. Total Rapid Antigen tests 7,247.

Total vaccines administered – 70,423. 36,300 first dose; 30,475 second dose and 3,648 boosters.

