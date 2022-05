MR CURTIS ALEXIS SELBY better known as KA-E-JAH of Campden Park died on Sunday May 15th at the age g 58. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 28th at the Questelles Evangelical Church. The body lies at the church from 1:00 pm. The service begins at 2:00 pm. Burial will be at the Chauncey Cemetery.

