Minister Frederick Stephenson highlights the importance of the Employee Assistance Programme

Minister of the Public Service, Frederick Stephenson has highlighted the importance of the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP) which has been established here to improve productivity among Public Servants.

He made the point as he addressed the official launch of the Employee Assistance Programme Unit at the Methodist Church Hall this morning.

Minister Stephenson said the Unit will offer counselling services to Public Servants who are unable to function effectively on the job, with the aim of resolving issues which are hindering productivity.

He said work on the Employee Assistance Programme have been ongoing for many years and he commended public servants for their tireless work in this regard.

Minister Stephenson said the Employee Assistance Program is an intervention program, which could enhance the efficiency of Human Resources and transform the public service.

Minister Stephenson said although the program is new here it has been operating effectively in other countries.

And Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said Public Servants face an array of challenges in their daily lives.

He made the point, as he addressed today’s launch of the Employee Assistance Programme Unit.

The Prime Minister encouraged Public Servants to use the service provided.

