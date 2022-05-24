SVG to establish a diplomatic mission in India by 2023

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that St. Vincent and the Grenadines intends to establish a Diplomatic Mission in India by 2023.

The Prime Minister made the announcement during a Special Sitting of Parliament held last week, as part of the programme for the officials visit to the state of the President of India, His Excellency Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

Dr. Gonsalves said India and St. Vincent continue to work closely on many matters relating to global, regional and national development.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said he expects to further discuss the issue of establishing a Diplomatic Mission in India by 2023 with Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings in Kigali, Rwanda, next month.

He said work is also continuing to attract investors from India for investment opportunities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

