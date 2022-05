MS CECELIA PATRICIA AKERS-KING of harmony Hall formerly of Frenches died on Thursday 5th May at the age of 61. The funeral takes place on Friday 27th May at the St. George’s Cathedral, Kingstown. The viewing of the body will be from 9:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. for the staff and students of Bishop’s College and from 9:30 a.m. for the general public. The service begins at 10:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print